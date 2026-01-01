Michael Kemp

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michael Kemp, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Michael Kemp and I am a Senior Aussie Broker.    You may be finding that choosing the right home loan is complex, confusing and stressful. And even if you're doing it for the second or third time, it doesn't seem to get any easier. Sound familiar? I know, I've experienced it myself!      Why go direct to a bank when you can enjoy my individually tailored service for you. I can compare thousands of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to get you a great rate and more importantly a solution that's meets your needs. I can arm you with knowledge of different mortgage options available to you, so you have the confidence to purchase your dream home or investment property. Think of me as your guide helping you through the home loan requirements so you feel confident, comfortable and as stress free as possible. Ready to chat now or not sure, either way I'd be happy to talk to you about your situation.     Why choose me?   I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance and I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I have a long list of satisfied clients with over 14 years' experience helping first home buyers, property investors and refinancers with their mortgage needs. My main goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing a professional, personalised, friendly and efficient service always adapting to suit each individual client's needs. I see this as an integral part of my business as I aim to build my business on referrals and I take pride in building long term relationships with my clients. So whether you're looking for a low rate or a flexible home loan or just want to gain a better understanding of the home loan process and the current market, I can help. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to save you time and money. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd love to work with you to answer questions along the way and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss.    If you're ready to move now or just need some guidance on how to get started, get in touch with me. Contact me today on 0433 40 50 60  or by email at michael.kemp@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there.   And remember, at appointment with me is free. Any existing clients of mine that have for some reason lost my contact details or do not receive my newsletter, please contact me so we can reconnect. I would love to hear from you, especially if you would like to review your current loan.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 8:30 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:30 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433405060

Email: michael.kemp@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433405060

Email: michael.kemp@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.