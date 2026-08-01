Michelle Durrant

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Bunbury

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michelle Durrant, Aussie Team Member

About me

Everyone knows you need to shop around to find the right home loan deal and to save money! Your time is precious and contacting just a few lenders can be a long and exhausting process. That?s where I come in. As an Aussie Broker, I have access to more than 20 lenders and 3000 loan options. We work together to discover your property goals and needs, and find the right option for you. After spending 10 fantastic years in the travel industry making families travel dreams a reality, I am now excited to make your property dreams come true. I can assist you to get into your first home, forever home, refinance an existing home loan or consolidate loans and give you financial freedom. I really can?t wait to share this exciting journey with you. Call me on 0427566068 to book your free appointment, so we can make your property dreams a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bunbury 6230
  • Carey Park 6230
  • Davenport 6230
  • East Bunbury 6230
  • Eaton 6232
  • Glen Iris 6230
  • Millbridge 6232
  • Pelican Point 6230

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: 08 9721 5003

Email: michelle.durrant@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 08 9721 5003

Email: michelle.durrant@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.