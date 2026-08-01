Michelle Gielingh

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Rockingham

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Michelle Gielingh, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am Mandurah born and bred, I am very passionate about helping the people in my community achieve financial freedom. In my 11 years industry experience and my 6 years at Aussie Home loans I havegained incredible knowledge not only about the mortgage industry but also the needs and wants of the people that live locally. I was recognised as the 2nd top loan writer in WA and the 10th in Australia for 2015. I pride myself in the level of service that I provide and ensure that my clients are well informed weather they be first home buyers or investors. Everyone receives the same level of service regardless. Available when you need me. Diploma Financial Services and Mortgage Broking.Australian Credit Licence Number 246786

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • East Rockingham 6168
  • Rockingham 6168
  • Safety Bay 6169
  • Shoalwater 6169
  • Wellard 6170
  • Leda 6170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423863752

Email: michelle.gielingh@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61423863752

Email: michelle.gielingh@aussie.com.au

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