Michelle Mercieca

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Penrith

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Michelle Mercieca, Aussie Team Member

About me

Michelle Mercieca has been an Aussie Broker for more than 14 years. In those 14 years she has helped thousands of customers purchase their home, refinance or buy an investment property to secure their financial future Michelle genuinley looks at every customer with a pure and unwavering commitment to help. Michelle commenced as an Aussie mobile, move to a Senior Aussie Broker and has been a franchisee for approx the last 3 years. Michelle passion, commitment and customer focus is evident from the minute she walks in your door Michelle prides herself always to work for the best result for the customers financial needs * Never refinanced or taken out a loan for a customer if it did not put them in a significantly better position * Take the hassle and stress out of every home loan process for every customer * Michelle also prides herself on confidentiality and professionalism

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Cambridge Park 2747
  • Kingswood 2747
  • Penrith 2750
  • Penrith Plaza 2750

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61403513020

Email: michelle.mercieca@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61403513020

Email: michelle.mercieca@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.