Michelle Zen

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Michelle Zen, Aussie Team Member

About me

Looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time-consuming experience. My role as your Aussie Broker, is to find you the right home loan solution tailored specifically to your needs. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, Aussie's unique search tools enables me to search through thousands of loans from our panel of over 20 leading lenders to find the right home loan to suit your needs! Call or email me today for an obligation free appointment to see how I can assist you.  

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61452208007

Email: michelle.zen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61452208007

Email: michelle.zen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.