Millind Garg

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Baulkham Hills

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Millind Garg, Aussie Team Member

About me

Customer satisfaction is my top priority, over the years I have been able to help a number of first-home buyers, people looking for a better deal(refinance), investors, business owners, and portfolio holders. Most people call me Milli and I am your local Aussie broker.

I started my property journey over 10 years ago and have gone through multiple transactions since, I can relate to what you might be going through whether buying an already built home, building, looking for a more suitable home loan option, bridging loan, or something specific. This helps me put myself in your shoes and be able to assist you with the lending solution to meet your needs.

My passion for Australian real estate and being able to help my client in better ways has only improved over the years, it is crucial for your broker to have market knowledge and experience.

With my knowledge and experience, I can also assist you with future planning on expanding your property portfolio so you can enjoy the taste of financial freedom.

Patient, knowledgeable, positive, customer-focused, approachable, educator, and responsive are just a few of the key attributes of how my current/previous customers think of me.

Let me take the stress out of your journey and work together to achieve your next goal!

If you are on my profile reading this, all you have to do is click on "I want a home loan" to provide a few basic details so we can connect.

Thank you

Franchisee and Mortgage broker

Mobile: 0431744816

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/millind-garg-02911490

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Baulkham Hills 2153

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61431744816

    Email: millind.garg@aussie.com.au

    Phone: +61431744816

    Email: millind.garg@aussie.com.au

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