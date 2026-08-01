Customer satisfaction is my top priority, over the years I have been able to help a number of first-home buyers, people looking for a better deal(refinance), investors, business owners, and portfolio holders. Most people call me Milli and I am your local Aussie broker.

I started my property journey over 10 years ago and have gone through multiple transactions since, I can relate to what you might be going through whether buying an already built home, building, looking for a more suitable home loan option, bridging loan, or something specific. This helps me put myself in your shoes and be able to assist you with the lending solution to meet your needs.

My passion for Australian real estate and being able to help my client in better ways has only improved over the years, it is crucial for your broker to have market knowledge and experience.

With my knowledge and experience, I can also assist you with future planning on expanding your property portfolio so you can enjoy the taste of financial freedom.

Patient, knowledgeable, positive, customer-focused, approachable, educator, and responsive are just a few of the key attributes of how my current/previous customers think of me.

Let me take the stress out of your journey and work together to achieve your next goal!

If you are on my profile reading this, all you have to do is click on "I want a home loan" to provide a few basic details so we can connect.

Thank you

Franchisee and Mortgage broker

Mobile: 0431744816

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/millind-garg-02911490