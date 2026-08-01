Mohammad Alauddin

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ingleburn

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Mohammad Alauddin, Aussie Team Member

About me

As an Aussie Broker and member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I am passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each and every one of my customers to remove the stress out of finding the right loan. Whether you are buying a new property or refinancing your current home loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right product to suit your needs. I hold a Diploma & Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking. Prior to joining the mortgage industry, I completed a Bachelor of Information Systems from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and worked as a software engineer.  Please follow the link to my facebook page to read more reviews and testimonials from my customers. An appointment with me is free. Please call me on 0402125614 so that I can assist you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Glenfield 2167
  • Minto Heights 2566
  • Long Point 2564
  • Macquarie Fields 2564
  • Ingleburn 2565
  • Bardia 2565
  • Macquarie Links 2565

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:15 AM-2:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM

Phone: +61402125614

Email: mohammad.alauddin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61402125614

Email: mohammad.alauddin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Mohammad always showed great professionalism, he listened to all my questions and followed up with my requests promptly ensuring my needs were met. Mohammad was available when I required his support to ensure the process of my loan application occurred with minimal stress. I would recommend him to future clients because of his manner, knowledge and efficiency.

M. Melham

We were extremely impressed with the service Mohammad provided. Our situation proved to be much more difficult than anticipated and required a lot of back and forth between us and the lenders. At one point it was looking like refinancing was not likely our best option. Mohammad still worked with us even though it would mean he would not be commissioned. After many weeks Mohammad secured us a much better loan and we went ahead. Mohammad always responds to emails very quickly which is usually after hours and even on weekends. While this is definitely not something you would expect, it shows his dedication and professionalism.

Matt

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