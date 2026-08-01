Mohammad Alauddin

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Glenfield 2167
- Minto Heights 2566
- Long Point 2564
- Macquarie Fields 2564
- Ingleburn 2565
- Bardia 2565
- Macquarie Links 2565
Monday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:15 AM-2:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM
What our customers say
Mohammad always showed great professionalism, he listened to all my questions and followed up with my requests promptly ensuring my needs were met. Mohammad was available when I required his support to ensure the process of my loan application occurred with minimal stress. I would recommend him to future clients because of his manner, knowledge and efficiency.
M. Melham
We were extremely impressed with the service Mohammad provided. Our situation proved to be much more difficult than anticipated and required a lot of back and forth between us and the lenders. At one point it was looking like refinancing was not likely our best option. Mohammad still worked with us even though it would mean he would not be commissioned. After many weeks Mohammad secured us a much better loan and we went ahead. Mohammad always responds to emails very quickly which is usually after hours and even on weekends. While this is definitely not something you would expect, it shows his dedication and professionalism.
Matt