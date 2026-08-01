Monica Osewald

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bendigo

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Monica Osewald, Aussie Team Member

About me

Monica Osewald is a Franchisee Broker at Aussie Bendigo with over 10 years of experience helping clients across Bendigo and surrounding areas achieve their property goals. She specialises in guiding first-home buyers, assisting families to refinance for a better deal, and supporting investors and small business owners with more complex needs.

Monica's specialisations include:

·       First home buyer guidance and First Home Owner Grant applications

·       Refinancing for better rates or improved loan structure

·       Investment lending and portfolio growth

·       Small business and self-employed lending

·       Lending solutions for non-standard situations

Known for her clear and supportive approach, Monica makes the process simple and stress-free while building lasting relationships that extend well beyond settlement. As a proud Bendigo local, she is passionate about guiding people through one of life's biggest financial decisions.

As part of the Aussie Find, Buy & Own strategy, I can also connect clients with:

·       Aussie Buyers Agent – expert help to search, evaluate, negotiate, and secure the right property

·       Aussie Conveyancing – professional legal transfer services, seamlessly coordinated

·       Seller Assist – we connect you with a trusted local real estate agent when it's time to sell

·       Insurance options – home & contents, life, and income protection, all in one place

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Wilsons Hill 3515
  • Sandhurst East 3550
  • Laanecoorie 3463
  • Kennington 3550
  • Sutton Grange 3448
  • Sebastian 3556
  • Serpentine 3517
  • Newbridge 3551

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61434872041

Email: monica.osewald@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61434872041

Email: monica.osewald@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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