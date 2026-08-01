Monique Higgins

Mortgage Broker - Aussie New Farm

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Monique Higgins, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for taking the time to read my personal profile. Whether you are purchasing your first home, re-financing your current home loan or expanding your asset portfolio, the home loan process can be confusing and time consuming. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I can help you match your current financial situation with the right home loan available to suit your specific needs.   My aim is to make the entire home loan application process as stress free and simple as possible for you by potentially saving you valuable time and energy. My business is built on a strong referral base and for this reason I work very hard to ensure my customers are totally happy with the service that I provide. And remember, an appointment with an Aussie broker is at no cost to you.   Follow Monique Higgins on Facebook.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Newstead 4006
  • Teneriffe 4005
  • New Farm 4005
  • Fortitude Valley 4006
  • Bowen Hills 4006

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61452523660

Email: monique.higgins@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61452523660

Email: monique.higgins@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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