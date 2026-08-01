Murray Hyde

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Belmont

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Murray Hyde, Aussie Team Member

About me

Murray's thoughtful and thorough approach to understanding and satisfying client needs has been a strong asset throughout his career. His ability to connect with and understand a wide range of clients has built trust and reassurance among those he serves, reflecting his skill in relating to a diverse demographic.

During his downtime, Murray unwinds and clears his mind by riding numerous bike trails around the Otway Ranges, tackling various obstacles and challenges—much like navigating the complexities of the lending industry back at the office!

With over 20 years of experience as a home loan specialist and Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker, Murray has successfully negotiated a wide range of scenarios, including buying a first home, refinancing, debt consolidation, and property investment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Belmont 3216
  • Highton 3216
  • Wandana Heights 3216
  • Waurn Ponds 3216

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61431828262

Email: murray.hyde@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61431828262

Email: murray.hyde@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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