Nabeel Mohammed

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Liverpool

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Nabeel Mohammed, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Nabeel Mohammed, your local Aussie Mortgage Broker proudly based in the Liverpool area, with over 3 years of experience helping individuals and families secure the right home loans for their unique needs.

Whether you're buying your first home, looking to refinance for a better deal, or growing your investment portfolio, I’m here to make the process simple, transparent, and stress-free. With access to a broad panel of banks and lenders, I take the time to understand your unique goals and financial situation, then do the legwork to find a loan that suits you—not the other way around.

I pride myself on being approachable, reliable, and always focused on getting great results for my clients. What drives me is helping my clients reach their financial goals, seeing my clients save money, and ultimately achieve their dreams of homeownership and investment portfolios. There's nothing more rewarding than helping someone take that big step, knowing I've played a part in making it happen.

My expertise includes:

🏡 First home buyer loans – step-by-step support with expert guidance

🔁 Home loan refinancing – potentially saving you thousands over the life of your loan

🏘️ Investment property loans – smart solutions to build your wealth

💼 Self-employed loans – options tailored for business owners and contractors

💳 Low deposit & bad credit loans – real solutions when the banks say no

I'm proud to be part of the trusted Aussie Home Loans Liverpool team, offering end-to-end service and honest, personalised advice. Whether you're just starting out or ready to take your next big step, I'm here to help you make confident decisions for your future.

📞 Ready to chat? Let’s talk about how I can help you get there—starting with a free, no-obligation consultation.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashcroft 2168
  • Hargrave Park 2170
  • Liverpool 2170
  • Liverpool Westfield 2170
  • Warwick Farm 2170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61430755963

Email: nabeel.mohammed@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61430755963

Email: nabeel.mohammed@aussie.com.au

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