Nari Khera

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Knox

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Nari Khera, Aussie Team Member

About me

Nari Khera Franchise Principal MFAA, Bsc. CERT IV (F/MB) I am the Franchisee at Aussie Knox in Wantirna and have been in the Banking and Finance industry for the last 15 years. I use my expertise and experience to provide the right home loan and commercial/business loan solutions to all my clients. I not only offer professional mortgage services but also add value through my vast knowledge of the industry. I can fix up an appointment that suits your busy schedule and a quick approval and pre approval before the loan. Rest assured, your loan will be treated with urgency and we will provide excellent end to end service

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Waterways 3195
  • Keysborough 3173
  • Braeside 3195
  • Aspendale Gardens 3195
  • Rowville 3178
  • Wantirna South 3152
  • Wantirna 3152

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 8:45 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:45 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:45 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:45 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:45 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 8:45 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409786121

Email: nari.khera@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61409786121

Email: nari.khera@aussie.com.au

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