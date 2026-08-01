Nathan Croft

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Rockhampton

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Nathan Croft, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I am Nathan Croft your local Aussie Franchisee for the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon and Central Queensland. With a long history in customer service and sales roles across retail, finance, and mortgage broking, plus a passion for property, I am committed to understanding the needs and goals of my customers and working with them to deliver a solution that is tailored to their personal situation. I am passionate about finding solutions for my clients whether they are first-home buyers, property investors or just looking for a better deal on their current home loan. I can also assist with finance options for cars, SUVs, Utes, trucks, motorbikes, and all kinds of vehicles. I can provide business and commercial lending solutions if investing in new vehicles, machinery, equipment, and office fit outs. So why not give me a call today on 0749 263 409 or drop me an email nathan.croft@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 2:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Allenstown 4700
  • Berserker 4701
  • Park Avenue 4701
  • Rockhampton 4700
  • The Common 4701
  • The Range 4700
  • Wandal 4700
  • Yeppoon 4703

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 2:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409899152

Email: nathan.croft@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61409899152

Email: nathan.croft@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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