Nathan Freebody

About me
I specialise in
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
At 2:30pm on settlement day we received a call from our solicitor saying the bank representative had told her they could not settle that day as only one of us had signed the Mortgage document??. We weren?t happy considering the bank prepared the Mortgage document and we completed the documents as per their instructions! The bank had the signed documents in their possession for weeks before settlement and they had even sent us a message confirming they were ready to settle! As we lived in a different state to Nathan, he had not seen the paperwork provided by the bank as they had mailed it to us directly and we had sent it directly back to them. Around 2:45pm on settlement day, Nathan was also advised by his bank contact that settlement would be impossible that day and not to bother following it up ? but luckily for us Nathan did not take no for an answer! After a significant amount of effort by Nathan, he found a way to ensure we could still settle that day! He arranged for the Mortgage documents to be attached to our profile and for us to attend a local branch where we signed the documents and faxed them to the settlement room where settlement went ahead 5 minutes before close?.. Without Nathan?s significant efforts on settlement day to correct a bank stuff-up we would never have settled on time which would have had considerable consequences ? so Nathan definitely saved us that day!
WJ
Nathan made our experience a personal journey, he saved our precious time by visiting us in our own home, bringing everything that we needed to us and working around our availability. He was and still is on call for us through pre purchase and after purchase of our new home, we are very impressed by his ongoing commitment and availability. Big thumbs up!
MG