Nathan Misell

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Mt Barker

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Nathan Misell, Aussie Team Member

About me

As the franchisee at Aussie Mount Barker, I specialise in tailoring financial solutions for the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu community. I meet with clients in my office at Mount Barker as well as in the Adelaide CBD. I can even do mobile appointments if it works for you. My clients receive the full benefit of my time and experience through my commitment to:  - Fast service and response to questions that arise.  - Becoming your property finance expert.  - The knowledge your friends and family will experience the same exemplary service.  - Access to my hand picked team of professional partners. Specialising in rural lifestyle properties as well as working with government employees and shift workers, I will be able to answer your three key questions:  - How much can I borrow and will I be approved?  - How long will the process take?  - How much will it cost me? You can reach me on 0433265830, to book a free appointment to discuss your property finance options.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Aldgate 5154
  • Biggs Flat 5153
  • Blakiston 5250
  • Bridgewater 5155
  • Brukunga 5252
  • Callington 5254
  • Chapel Hill 5153
  • Crafers 5152

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 8:00 AM-2:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433265830

Email: nathan.misell@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61433265830

Email: nathan.misell@aussie.com.au

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