Navdeep Khosa

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Navdeep Khosa, Aussie Team Member

About me

My main goal is to simplify the home loan process for my customers. Whether you are a first home buyer or a seasoned investor, book a consultation time to find out exactly, how I can save you on your next home loan.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61449701480

Email: navdeep.khosa@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61449701480

Email: navdeep.khosa@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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