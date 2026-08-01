Neil Brown

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Maitland

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Neil Brown, Aussie Team Member

About me

Having worked in the Financial Services Industry for 30 years, I have a broad knowledge of many facets of the industry and how to relate things back to the everyday and explain it in an easy to understand manner. My simple philosophy of Making a difference today to enhance choices we have for tomorrow has helped many people to achieve their goals and the joy of being part of their journeyis why I enjoy doing what I do. With the back up support of the team @ Aussie Maitland, I look forward to assisting you on your journey and making the process as easy as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Woodville 2321
  • Windermere 2321
  • Windella 2320
  • Tocal 2421
  • Telarah 2320
  • South Maitland 2320
  • Rutherford 2320
  • Rosebrook 2320

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412754141

Email: neil.brown@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412754141

Email: neil.brown@aussie.com.au

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