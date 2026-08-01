Neil Christie

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Elsternwick

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Neil Christie, Aussie Team Member

About me

With hundreds of financial products on the market, gaining finance can be a daunting experience. I?m here to guide through the process of getting a home loan, ensuring you get the loan that best suits your financial and personal needs. I am the Franchisee at Camberwell. Having been recognised as a Top 100 Broker from 2013 & 2016 by the Mortgage Professional Australia Magazine and with over 30 years experience across various senior banking positions, you can rest assured knowing you are in safe hands. I pride myself on providing outstanding customer service, and with the help of my hardworking staff, I will make your experience pleasant and hassle free. Best of all, my appointments are absolutely free!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Elsternwick 3185
  • Ripponlea 3185
  • Elwood 3184

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61403400637

Email: neil.christie@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61403400637

Email: neil.christie@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

We just want to say huge thank you to Neil and the team for organizing our refinancing. Very thorough, informative, and a smooth process. Couldn't recommend Aussie Home Loans Camberwell highly enough!

Anthony and Nadia

I have just purchased a house and it only occurred because of Neil Christie and his team at Aussie Home Loans Camberwell. There are so many elements that need to be addressed when applying for a home loan and Neil had them all covered. Every aspect was communicated to me well in advance and no issue was too big for him to solve. Neil secured the best mortgage for me with an amazing rate. When I start shopping for an investment property the first person I will contact is Neil. Thank you so much.

Cameron

We could not have been looked after any better. Being first home buyers it is so overwhelming but Neil Christie and his team from Aussie were not only very professional but were also more than happy to help out with all our concerns and worries that we had along the way. Thanks for all your help once again with helping us purchase our very 1st home.

Kylie

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.