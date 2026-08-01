About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Elsternwick 3185
- Ripponlea 3185
- Elwood 3184
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
What our customers say
We just want to say huge thank you to Neil and the team for organizing our refinancing. Very thorough, informative, and a smooth process. Couldn't recommend Aussie Home Loans Camberwell highly enough!
Anthony and Nadia
I have just purchased a house and it only occurred because of Neil Christie and his team at Aussie Home Loans Camberwell. There are so many elements that need to be addressed when applying for a home loan and Neil had them all covered. Every aspect was communicated to me well in advance and no issue was too big for him to solve. Neil secured the best mortgage for me with an amazing rate. When I start shopping for an investment property the first person I will contact is Neil. Thank you so much.
Cameron
We could not have been looked after any better. Being first home buyers it is so overwhelming but Neil Christie and his team from Aussie were not only very professional but were also more than happy to help out with all our concerns and worries that we had along the way. Thanks for all your help once again with helping us purchase our very 1st home.
Kylie