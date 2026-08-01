About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Corrimal 2518
- Corrimal East 2518
- Towradgi 2518
- Balgownie 2519
- Fairy Meadow 2519
- Fernhill 2519
- Mount Ousley 2519
- Mount Pleasant 2519
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Neil went above and beyond helping me, when the banks said no, Neil found us a lender to make our dream come true, he was available 24/7 to answer any questions and was always happy to help with paper work and everything was so much easier, he explained everything in layman's terms and he was just the best, I have since recommended him to all my friends and anyone else who needs a broker, 200% satisfaction from Neil Shaw at Aussie home loans in Mittagong.
Michelle Bromfield
Neil has been excellent in our experience with our refinancing, he worked out what we be best for us and it has worked really well. He was always available and even made it easier for us by coming to the house so we didn't have to drag the kids around. We are very happy to have changed over to Aussie
Maree Goulder
Neil contacted me a few months before my fixed rate loan was finishing and provided excellent service in organising the refinancing of our loan, simply explaining the process, finding a great rate and doing all the paperwork. Couldn't be happier with the service provided by Aussie and have recommended Aussie to several friends and family.thanks Aussie, you saved us
Shaun Epe