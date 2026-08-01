Neil Shaw

Franchisee Broker - Corrimal Store

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Neil Shaw, Aussie Team Member

About me

  Hi, my name is Neil Shaw. I am an experienced and award winning Mortgage Broker and Franchisee at the new Aussie Mittagong. I can look after all your home loan needs in the Southern Highlands, you can call me anytime for a free, no obligation consultation to see if I can help you save thousands of dollars off your new or existing mortgage. Let me do the hard work for you! If you're thinking of getting into a property of your own, or refinancing, or buying a new investment property, contact me today!. We have a large panel of lenders (including the big four banks) providing competitive rates and fees and I'll will do my best to help you find the loan that best fits you! I understand how complex the loan process can be, which is why you will be kept fully informed at every step of the process. This gives you the reassurance to focus on finding the right property, preparing you and your family for that next dream home or planning your home renovations. Providing residential home loan expertise for owner occupiers and investors, whether for a first home buyers looking to make that big step, or for those looking to upgrade their current home. If you are looking to get a better deal on an existing loan, I can do a home loan ?health test' to help provide re-finance options. Perhaps you are thinking about renovating, having a holiday or upgrading the car? There are options available for these too. I am passionate about helping people and providing professional support and advice throughout your loan approval; from the initial discovery process, to loan application, settlement and beyond. "Who'd want to talk to bunch of different banks about mortgages? I do. It's what I do best. Knowing the mortgage market inside out so that I can help you find a home loan that best suits your needs. I'm an industry accredited mortgage adviser and can search through hundreds of different home loans from a wide range of lenders in a matter of minutes...and find a loan that could save you thousands. Best of all, an appointment is at no cost to you and I can meet with you at Aussie Mittagong store or at a place convenient to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Corrimal 2518
  • Corrimal East 2518
  • Towradgi 2518
  • Balgownie 2519
  • Fairy Meadow 2519
  • Fernhill 2519
  • Mount Ousley 2519
  • Mount Pleasant 2519

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61418295252

Email: neil.shaw@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61418295252

Email: neil.shaw@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Neil went above and beyond helping me, when the banks said no, Neil found us a lender to make our dream come true, he was available 24/7 to answer any questions and was always happy to help with paper work and everything was so much easier, he explained everything in layman's terms and he was just the best, I have since recommended him to all my friends and anyone else who needs a broker, 200% satisfaction from Neil Shaw at Aussie home loans in Mittagong.

Michelle Bromfield

Neil has been excellent in our experience with our refinancing, he worked out what we be best for us and it has worked really well. He was always available and even made it easier for us by coming to the house so we didn't have to drag the kids around. We are very happy to have changed over to Aussie

Maree Goulder

Neil contacted me a few months before my fixed rate loan was finishing and provided excellent service in organising the refinancing of our loan, simply explaining the process, finding a great rate and doing all the paperwork. Couldn't be happier with the service provided by Aussie and have recommended Aussie to several friends and family.thanks Aussie, you saved us

Shaun Epe

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.