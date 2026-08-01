Nicholas Prestidge

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Nicholas Prestidge, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Nick Prestidge and I am a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with Aussie.  I run my business 7 days a week, so I am willing and able to discuss your needs at a time that suits you. We review your specific situation and can help find a solution that will suit you. Using our unique Platform software we can search through appropriate home loans from all the major lenders. I enjoy doing all the leg work for you to get the results that are desired.  Please do not hesitate to give me a call to discuss your financial needs or to arrange an appointment at no cost to you and go through your requirements personally. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401485321

Email: nicholas.prestidge@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61401485321

Email: nicholas.prestidge@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.