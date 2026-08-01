Nick Jones

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Belmont NSW

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Nick Jones, Aussie Team Member

About me

When I entered the mortgage broking world I knew I had found my passion. With a strong interest in property and finance, the transition into mortgage broking was a natural one. Since then I have taken out the MPA Young Gun award, become a franchisee, and helped hundreds of people achieve their property goals.

The drive for me, is helping people. Being able to tell my customers their finance is approved or that their new interest rate can save them thousands each year. As an Aussie Broker, I have the resources to search hundreds of loan products in minutes to find the right deal that suits you and your lifestyle needs. An appointment with me won’t cost you a cent, but it could save you thousands so why not contact me today?

Mobile: 0432 389 429

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Belmont 2280
  • Belmont North 2280
  • Belmont South 2280
  • Bennetts Green 2290
  • Blacksmiths 2281
  • Cams Wharf 2281
  • Catherine Hill Bay 2281
  • Caves Beach 2281

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61432389429

Email: nick.jones@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61432389429

Email: nick.jones@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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