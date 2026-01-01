Nicola Bentley

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Rockingham

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Nicola Bentley, Aussie Team Member

About me

There is nothing more satisfying than helping my customers get the right deal, whether that be for your first home purchase, upgrading to your next property or adding to your investment portfolio. Perhaps I can help you assess your current home loan - I may even be able to help you save thousands in interest and repay your loan years sooner. My 27 years experience in the finance industry gives me both the knowledge and integrity to ensure that you receive quality service. I am available 7 days a week, either for a chat for a free appointment. Please feel free to contact me by telephone or email. WA Finance Broker Licence Number 3956 Certificate IV Financial Services MFAA Member

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • East Rockingham 6168
  • Rockingham 6168
  • Safety Bay 6169
  • Shoalwater 6169
  • Wellard 6170
  • Leda 6170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61406082573

Email: nicola.bentley@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61406082573

Email: nicola.bentley@aussie.com.au

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