Nikki McGhee

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Cleveland

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Nikki McGhee, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hey, I’m Nikki! I’m all about helping the helpers—there’s something rewarding about supporting those who make a difference. Based in Cleveland, Brisbane, I’m here to make the home loan journey feel a bit less like paperwork and more like a friendly chat.

Whether it’s your first home, a refinance, or just a bit of advice, I’m all about finding the right fit for you—no fuss, just straightforward solutions. Let’s get you closer to your homeownership goals, with a touch of fun along the way.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Cleveland 4163
  • Ormiston 4160
  • Thornlands 4164
  • Victoria Point West 4165

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61434179099

Email: nikki.mcghee@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61434179099

Email: nikki.mcghee@aussie.com.au

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