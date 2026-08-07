Nobeel Khan

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Blacktown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Nobeel Khan, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Nobeel Khan, your dedicated Aussie Mortgage Broker and Franchisee.

My mission is to exceed client expectations and foster lasting, positive relationships by achieving your desired financial outcomes. Whether you're ready to move now or just need some guidance, I'm here to help.

Why Choose Me?

Top-Rated Service: Consistently praised for professionalism and dedication (check our Google Reviews).

Expertise: Certified with a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking and accredited by the MFAA.

Experience: Extensive experience with first home buyers, investors, and refinancers.

Personalized Solutions: Tailored solutions leveraging Aussie's extensive panel of banks and advanced home loan matching software.

Client Dedication: Prioritizing your needs to ensure a smooth and stress-free process.

Convenience & Flexibility: Available to meet at your convenience, including online consultations.

Let me handle the hard work and become your mortgage expert. My services are free of charge!

Mobile: 0421701923

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aussieblacktown/

Googlehttps://www.google.com.au/search?q=aussieblacktown

LinkedInlinkedin.com/in/nobeel-khan

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Blacktown 2148
  • Blacktown Westpoint 2148

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61421701923

Email: nobeel.khan@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61421701923

Email: nobeel.khan@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

A highly professional and helpful team who went above and beyond to help meet my home loan refinancing needs! Nobeel Khan provided first class service and his experience and knowledge is second to none. Thank you for the wonderful service you provided. I would highly recommend this team to anyone looking at a new home loan or to move their home loan. Give Blacktown Aussie Home Loans a call!

Erceg

Nobeel was amazing to deal with, he made everything so simple, was prompt, courtesy & extremely professional, a total asset to Aussie home loans. Nobeel will continue to be my go to for future finance & highly recommend to all my friends & family. Thank you for such a wonderful positive experience.

Ammar

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