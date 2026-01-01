Welcome to Aussie Gosford, your home loan specialists. Our franchise owners, Bianca and Joel Griffiths, bring years of experience in helping customers save on their home loans and secure their dream homes. Having previously owned an Aussie Franchise in Newcastle, their expertise is unparalleled.

Our team of brokers, accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), boasts a collective experience of 50 years. Each holds either a Diploma or a Certificate IV in Financial Services (Mortgage Broking), ensuring you receive informed and expert service.

At Aussie Gosford, we dedicate ourselves to understanding your needs, assessing your financial situation, and providing competitive lending solutions. We guide our valued customers through the intricate home loan process, ensuring you're never left in the dark. Communication is our forte; we ensure you're always updated on the status of your application.

We're proud to offer access to the industry's leading Home Loan Platform. As our customer, you'll have your own personal lending profile, allowing you to explore lender rates, products, repayment and borrowing capacity calculators, property reports and access to your credit report, simply click of the YELLOW 'Apply Now' button to find out more.

Our services are designed to accommodate you virtually, with options for phone or video appointments in the comfort of your own home. However, if you prefer a face-to-face meeting, we're excited to welcome you to our store.

Whatever your home loan or asset finance needs, we're here to assist.

We're just a call away and eager to help you start your journey.