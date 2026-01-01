Aussie Gosford

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Gosford, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Gosford, your home loan specialists. Our franchise owners, Bianca and Joel Griffiths, bring years of experience in helping customers save on their home loans and secure their dream homes. Having previously owned an Aussie Franchise in Newcastle, their expertise is unparalleled.

Our team of brokers, accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), boasts a collective experience of 50 years. Each holds either a Diploma or a Certificate IV in Financial Services (Mortgage Broking), ensuring you receive informed and expert service.

At Aussie Gosford, we dedicate ourselves to understanding your needs, assessing your financial situation, and providing competitive lending solutions. We guide our valued customers through the intricate home loan process, ensuring you're never left in the dark. Communication is our forte; we ensure you're always updated on the status of your application.

We're proud to offer access to the industry's leading Home Loan Platform. As our customer, you'll have your own personal lending profile, allowing you to explore lender rates, products, repayment and borrowing capacity calculators, property reports and access to your credit report, simply click of the YELLOW 'Apply Now' button to find out more.

Our services are designed to accommodate you virtually, with options for phone or video appointments in the comfort of your own home. However, if you prefer a face-to-face meeting, we're excited to welcome you to our store.

Whatever your home loan or asset finance needs, we're here to assist.

We're just a call away and eager to help you start your journey.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Narara 2250
  • Kariong 2250
  • Wyoming 2250
  • Gosford 2250
  • West Gosford 2250
  • Umina Beach 2257
  • East Gosford 2250
  • Woy Woy 2256

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 4322 6031

Fax: 02 4323 6496

Aussie Gosford

102 Mann Street, Gosford, NSW 2250

Phone: 02 4322 6031

Fax: 02 4323 6496

What our customers say

Larissa and I would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all your service and professionalism throughout our entire recent loan process. We were delighted with how simple you made the process for us as well as the relatively short time the process took given the current lending environment. We also greatly appreciate your communication with us throughout the entire process. Over all, our experience with you personally as our broker was very positive and we are certainly pleased having used Aussie. We will most certainly be happy to recommend both yourself and Aussie to our friends and relatives. As a result of our experience, you can count on our return and ongoing business and we look forward to consulting your services again in the future. Thank you once again. Your efforts have been much appreciated.

Gordon & Larissa ★★★★★

We had such a fantastic experience with Bianca from Aussie home loans Gosford. From the first phone call she was helpful and always available to answer any of our questions. Highly recommend Bianca and her team!

Rachel ★★★★★

I first met Mary in 2010 as a first home buyer, where she patiently explained everything I needed to know, looked after me and guided me every step of the way. She made the whole process so easy I recommended her to my family, and she became our family's broker. Fast forward to 2023, Mary was my first point of call when it came to sorting out a mortgage for a new purchase. I had a few personal hiccups along the way, and Mary navigated every hurdle, and worked around the clock to make it so seamless, going above and beyond to ensure I had the absolute best setup. She tirelessly called bank after bank, listened to my needs, my circumstances, was incredibly thorough and kept up exceptional communication. She's everything you want in a broker, and genuinely cares about her clients. I would never use any other broker and give a wholehearted recommendation to anyone looking for a genuinely amazing broker. Thank you Mary for everything!

Sarah ★★★★★

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.