Aussie Gosford

About us
We specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Narara 2250
- Kariong 2250
- Wyoming 2250
- Gosford 2250
- West Gosford 2250
- Umina Beach 2257
- East Gosford 2250
- Woy Woy 2256
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Larissa and I would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all your service and professionalism throughout our entire recent loan process. We were delighted with how simple you made the process for us as well as the relatively short time the process took given the current lending environment. We also greatly appreciate your communication with us throughout the entire process. Over all, our experience with you personally as our broker was very positive and we are certainly pleased having used Aussie. We will most certainly be happy to recommend both yourself and Aussie to our friends and relatives. As a result of our experience, you can count on our return and ongoing business and we look forward to consulting your services again in the future. Thank you once again. Your efforts have been much appreciated.
Gordon & Larissa ★★★★★
We had such a fantastic experience with Bianca from Aussie home loans Gosford. From the first phone call she was helpful and always available to answer any of our questions. Highly recommend Bianca and her team!
Rachel ★★★★★
I first met Mary in 2010 as a first home buyer, where she patiently explained everything I needed to know, looked after me and guided me every step of the way. She made the whole process so easy I recommended her to my family, and she became our family's broker. Fast forward to 2023, Mary was my first point of call when it came to sorting out a mortgage for a new purchase. I had a few personal hiccups along the way, and Mary navigated every hurdle, and worked around the clock to make it so seamless, going above and beyond to ensure I had the absolute best setup. She tirelessly called bank after bank, listened to my needs, my circumstances, was incredibly thorough and kept up exceptional communication. She's everything you want in a broker, and genuinely cares about her clients. I would never use any other broker and give a wholehearted recommendation to anyone looking for a genuinely amazing broker. Thank you Mary for everything!
Sarah ★★★★★