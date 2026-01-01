Aussie Maroubra

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Maroubra, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Maroubra. We are your local home loan mortgage brokers, servicing the local area including Maroubra, Maroubra South, Little Bay, Chifley, Hillsdale, Pagewood and Matraville and surrounding suburbs. Whether you?re buying your first home, building your investment portfolio or simply looking to refinance, we?re here to help. We?ll do the hard work for you With so many options out there finding the right loan can be a complex task. But at Aussie, we make it simple. With our unique search tools, we can search through hundreds of loans from up to 21 lenders on our panel to find the right deal for you. Our Services - Home Loans (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers) - Property purchases for investment - Refinancing existing mortgages (Including Debt Consolidation) - Land Purchase loans - Construction loans - "Low-Doc" loans - Asset Finance - Mortgage Protection and Home & Contents Insurance Buying your first home? Buying your first home is a huge moment in life, and one that the team at Aussie Maroubra would love to share with you. At Aussie Maroubra we like making sure you?re well informed. Even though owning a home brings you a lot of benefits, we know the decision can also be a little stressful. We?ll take you through the home buying process step by step and we?ll even do all the hard work for you. Looking for your next home? You know the process and have had first taste in understanding what is like to buy your first property. Let us now help you ease the hassle with your next move! Planning on Investing? Investing in property is a big financial commitment. With the market being as competitive as it is, making informed decisions is more important than ever. Whether you?re investing for the first time, trying to build your portfolio, or looking to get the most out of your current strategy, we?re here to help. Here at Aussie Maroubra we like to make sure you?re getting the most out of your investment. From interest-only repayments to equity releases, property investment is often about using the right plan of attack. Let our team help you and arm you with all the information you need to make better decisions. Looking to finance your business assets? Whether your business is expanding or it?s time to restock the office, having the right tools for the job makes life a lot easier. As your local Aussie Broker, we can help you arrange asset, equipment and commercial finance, including: - New business vehicles - Heavy machinery - Equipment - Manufacturing requirements Get in touch If you?re ready to apply for a loan now or just want more information, you can call us on 02 9349 7448 or drop into the Aussie Maroubra store to arrange an obligation free appointment. We can also meet you outside of business hours at a time and place that is convenient for you. So speak to one our expert Mortgage Brokers today! After all, it?s better with a broker. What Customers Say About Us ?We met a few Mortgage Brokers and then we met Adam. Adam is down to earth, offers great service and works tirelessly to get you a favourable outcome and excellent deal. We couldn't speak highly enough of Adam and advise anyone looking for good old fashioned customer service coupled with a best in market and efficient approach to give him a call.? - Kerin Happy with our service? Tell your friends! - ?Like? and write about us on Maroubra?s  Facebook  page. - Write us a review  Google . We love to hear your feedback!

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Maroubra 2035
  • Matraville 2036
  • South Coogee 2034

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 9349 7448

Fax: 02 - 93494462

Follow:

Aussie Maroubra

Shop 4, 898 Anzac Parade, Maroubra, NSW 2035

Phone: 02 9349 7448

Fax: 02 - 93494462

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.