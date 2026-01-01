Aussie Parramatta

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Parramatta, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Home Loans Parramatta have been around for over 19 years. Our team combined has over 80 years’ experience in the finance industry.

We understand that everyone has different needs and requirements, and this is why we sit with you to understand what is important to you so we can find the right loan for your specific needs.

It is our job to help you understand the process and make the process simple and stress free from the initial time we meet all the way through to the day your loan is active and beyond…

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Parramatta 2150

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: 02 9687 1833

    Aussie Parramatta

    Shop 1A, 69 Phillip Street, Parramatta, NSW 2150

    Phone: 02 9687 1833

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.