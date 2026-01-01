Aussie Seven Hills

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Seven Hills, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Seven Hills is owned, managed and operated by Dipal Patel who is a Mortgage Broker accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Our team consists of 2 qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers that can search through hundreds of loans from lenders and banks to find the one that matches your individual needs. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Seven Hills can help. Open 7 days a week, Aussie Seven Hills caters for first home buyers, investors, new home purchasers and construction loans. Get in touch to arrange a free appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Seven Hills 2147
  • Seven Hills West 2147
  • Toongabbie 2146

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 86071580

Aussie Seven Hills

Shop 38C, Seven Hills Plaza 224 Prospect Highway, Seven Hills, NSW 2147

Phone: 02 - 86071580

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.