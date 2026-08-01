Nunzio Barresi

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Nunzio Barresi, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am an accredited Aussie mortgage broker and proud to have the opportunity to assist customers in buying their first home, dream home, or investment property. An Aussie accreditation means I have access to over 20 major lenders and the ability to sort through over 3000 different loans to suit your needs. My first home loan was with Aussie over 15 years ago and I clearly remember the ease and great experience. I have a friendly nature and enjoy meeting people and am committed to providing that same service I received back then, for my customers. In my spare time I enjoy an active lifestyle and most importantly spending time with my young family. I have a Bachelor of Business Degree which has assisted my professional growth and am comfortable working with the numbers associated with finance.  It is my job to help you find the loan that works best to suit your needs and guiding you so you feel confident and comfortable with the entire process.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61419389934

Email: nunzio.barresi@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61419389934

Email: nunzio.barresi@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.