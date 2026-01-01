Oliver Stalley-Gordon

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Oliver Stalley-Gordon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Born and raised in Adelaide, I specialise in the inner southern suburbs while helping clients across the wider Adelaide region. With strong local knowledge of Mitcham, Torrens Park, Colonel Light Gardens, Daw Park, Panorama, Cumberland Park, Edwardstown and surrounding areas, I help first home buyers, growing families, investors and refinancers secure the right lending solution, including home loans, construction lending and asset finance, with service that comes to you. Backed by university studies in Finance and Banking, I bring a strong understanding of lending and finance to help make the process clear, efficient and tailored to your goals.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Life Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61435853362

Email: oliver.stalleygordon@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61435853362

Email: oliver.stalleygordon@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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