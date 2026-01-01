Olivia McFarlane

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Burnie

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Olivia McFarlane, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Olivia McFarlane and I'm an Aussie Broker based in Burnie, covering the whole North West of Tasmania. I've been working in the Finance Industry for over 9 years now with 6 years in home loans. I have experience working with customers who are purchasing their first or 10th home, investment properties, construction loans, guarantor loans and refinancing. This process can be time consuming and confusing but I can help you along the way by comparing thousands of loans from over 20 lenders to find the loan that suits your needs and at the most suitable rate possible. Let me handle all the work that happens behind the scenes to help alleviate any stress along the way. I will work alongside you to assist with any questions or queries along the way.  Best of all I'm available after hours and weekends for appointments - I can be flexible around you to meet you at your home, your workplace or our Burnie office. I'm contactable when you need via text, phone or email.

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I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Aberdeen 7310
  • Ambleside 7310
  • Brooklyn 7320
  • Burnie 7320
  • Camdale 7320
  • Cooee 7320
  • Devonport 7310
  • Don 7310

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61407094427

Email: olivia.mcfarlane@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61407094427

Email: olivia.mcfarlane@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.