Oscar Hvala

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Oscar Hvala, Aussie Team Member

About me

Experienced Mortgage Broker Helping You Achieve Your Property Goals

With many years of experience helping people achieve their property goals, I provide expert guidance across a wide range of property finance solutions. Whether you’re buying your first home, investing in property, upgrading your existing home, renovating, or building a new home, I’m here to help.

No two situations are the same. Your circumstances may be straightforward or more complex than usual, and I take the time to fully understand your financial position, borrowing capacity, and long and short term objectives.

By working closely with you, I’ll identify the most suitable home loan or lending solution to help you achieve your personal goals and turn your plans into reality.

You’re welcome to contact me at any stage to discuss your options. Our initial consultation is completely obligation-free, so we can start the process at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423258446

Email: oscar.hvala@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61423258446

Email: oscar.hvala@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Oscar was absolutely brilliant to deal with. Oscar was professional, transparent and his communication was amazing throughout the whole process.

Dani J

I have used Oscar' services several times over the years. His industry insight is second to none. His friendly and down to earth approach, (and patience) makes the entire home loan process so much easier. Thank you Oscar!!

Nicole B

As a first home buyer, I am extremely grateful I had someone like Oscar in my corner. He made the whole process as smooth as possible and was always available to chat. I would strongly recommend him to anyone applying for a home loan.

Lachie T

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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Aussie
Bankwest
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CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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