Parvez Aszar

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Parvez Aszar, Aussie Team Member

About me

I specialise in

• Car Loan

• Commercial Loans

• Construction Loans

• Equity Release

• Family Guarantor Home Loans

• First Home Buyers

• Land Purchase

• Pre-Approvals

• Investment property

• Refinancing for a better deal

• Refinancing to move home

• Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Mobile: 0450717862

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php

Google: https://g.co/kgs/HR9tmy2

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 7:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 7:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61450717862

Email: parvez.aszar@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61450717862

Email: parvez.aszar@aussie.com.au

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