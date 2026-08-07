Patrick Walton

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Patrick Walton, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a fully accredited Mortgage Broker holding a Diploma of Financial Services and Mortgage Broking, and accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I can help you to: Buy your first home or next home. Refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase another property. Build your investment property portfolio. Buy a commercial property. My mission is to exceed your expectations through a collaborative and personalised approach to tailor a solution to suit your needs whilst building long term relationships to ensure you are always kept up to date with your options available, the most suitable product or to help you understand the home loan process and the current market. I'll compare a number of loans offered by our panel of lenders to find you the home loan that will help you achieve your property buying goals. If you are ready to purchase your property now or just need some guidance on how to get started, get in contact with me for a free appointment on 0430 455 592.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61430455592

Email: patrick.walton@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61430455592

Email: patrick.walton@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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