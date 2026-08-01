Paul Basso

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Mornington

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Paul Basso, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks you for visiting our website. The Franchise Principal of Aussie Home Loans Mornington is Paul Basso. With over 25 years of experience in finance and mortgage lending, there is no one better to talk to, than Paul or one of his team to ensure you have the best possible lending solution for your personal situation. Paul and his team of mortgage brokers are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia.

Why Choose Aussie Mornington Our customer service philosophy is simple; treat your customer the way you expect to be treated. Not all mortgage brokers are the same. So what sets Aussie Home Loans apart is our expertise and industry knowledge. Using our proprietary software Platform we are able to help you compare hundreds of loans in minutes to find the one that's best for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria, Aussie Mornington can help.

At Aussie Home Loans Mornington we pride ourselves on the end-to-end service we provide to our clients, and always look to exceed their expectations throughout the whole loan process. This includes sourcing the right loan for their specific needs, managing the settlement process and becoming their personal mortgage manager after settlement.

We own our business and we live locally in the Mornington area. Aussie Home Loans Mornington are also Commercially Accredited Brokers for non residential purchases such as shops, warehouses and offices. What loans? - Home loans for property purchases - First Home Buyers - Refinances - Investment loans - Equity release - Land Loans & Construction Loans - Commercial and Business Loans - Car and Equipment Finance – Personal loan - Insurance What should you expect?

Personalised service and product offerings that are tailored to your financial needs. We do this by discussing and understanding your financial circumstances and requirements. We will advise you on features and benefits and different loan types. A typical meeting will usually take around 1 hour and is obligation free. When you are ready to apply we will lodge the application, negotiate with the lender and manage the entire process for you.

Let Aussie Mornington be your guide to a seamless home loan solution. Visit us today or call 03 5973 5700 to arrange an appointment and take the first step toward your dream home.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mornington 3931
  • Moorooduc 3933
  • Baxter 3911

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61488499770

Email: paul.basso@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61488499770

Email: paul.basso@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Paul has been a fantastic broker. We have contacted constantly throughout the past six years when purchasing our home, looking at selling and moving and refinancing.He always has time for us whenever we call and has a way to explain the loans and how they work in layman?s terms!Paul has been extremely thorough with assessing our financial position and we have felt confident in the financial decisions we have made!He?s a legend and have happily referred friends and family to Paul

Briony & Ricky- Rosebud

Paul, whom I would describe as one of the most dependable people I know I now count as a friend through my dealings with Aussie Home Loans. He and Aussie have consistently gone above and beyond to provide every level of service and my wife and I have never been disappointed, ever! You asked, how did our broker save us, well the answer to that is "in every way"! Paul has been available, honest and above all persistent, well done Aussie!Kindest RegardsRobert

Rob & Kerry - Mt Martha

Being first home buyers my wife and I didn't really know how to go about getting a loan, especially when I am self employed. We first tried a bank and they weren't very helpful in assisting us in how to best go about a home loan with self employment. We then went down the road to our local Aussie- Mornington, where Paul helped us out. He gave us all our potential options for loans, thoroughly explaining and answering all of our questions. He also showed us estimates of houses we were looking at so we knew if it went to auction what it's estimated value was. Throughout the process of choosing our home loan and finally purchasing our first home Paul was only a phone call away and even available on weekends after open houses and ultimately when we put our offer and we're told it was successful, he was able to guide us through. Even after everything was finalised we were given a bottle of champagne to toast the new house which was a lovely touch. We will definitely be using Aussie when we refinance/ buy again

Anthony & Jacinta - Dromana

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