Paul Basso

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Mornington 3931
- Moorooduc 3933
- Baxter 3911
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Paul has been a fantastic broker. We have contacted constantly throughout the past six years when purchasing our home, looking at selling and moving and refinancing.He always has time for us whenever we call and has a way to explain the loans and how they work in layman?s terms!Paul has been extremely thorough with assessing our financial position and we have felt confident in the financial decisions we have made!He?s a legend and have happily referred friends and family to Paul
Briony & Ricky- Rosebud
Paul, whom I would describe as one of the most dependable people I know I now count as a friend through my dealings with Aussie Home Loans. He and Aussie have consistently gone above and beyond to provide every level of service and my wife and I have never been disappointed, ever! You asked, how did our broker save us, well the answer to that is "in every way"! Paul has been available, honest and above all persistent, well done Aussie!Kindest RegardsRobert
Rob & Kerry - Mt Martha
Being first home buyers my wife and I didn't really know how to go about getting a loan, especially when I am self employed. We first tried a bank and they weren't very helpful in assisting us in how to best go about a home loan with self employment. We then went down the road to our local Aussie- Mornington, where Paul helped us out. He gave us all our potential options for loans, thoroughly explaining and answering all of our questions. He also showed us estimates of houses we were looking at so we knew if it went to auction what it's estimated value was. Throughout the process of choosing our home loan and finally purchasing our first home Paul was only a phone call away and even available on weekends after open houses and ultimately when we put our offer and we're told it was successful, he was able to guide us through. Even after everything was finalised we were given a bottle of champagne to toast the new house which was a lovely touch. We will definitely be using Aussie when we refinance/ buy again
Anthony & Jacinta - Dromana