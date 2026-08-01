Paul Connelly

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Paul Connelly, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am Paul Connelly, your local Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker. There are hundreds of home loan products in the market and changes to interest rates and lending policy on a daily basis. I can help find a solution tailored to your individual needs and circumstance. I can meet at a time and place that is convenient to you, during business hours or after work.  I am a full member of MFAA (Mortgage Finance Association of Australia) and hold a Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking Management. With years of experience, extensive knowledge and hundreds of satisfied customers, please contact me to discuss your dreams of owning your home or investment goals. To book an appointment that would be at not cost to you, please contact me on 0414 343 162 or alternatively via email to  paul.connelly@aussie.com.au .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414343162

Email: paul.connelly@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414343162

Email: paul.connelly@aussie.com.au

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