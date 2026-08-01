Paul Elliott

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Cardiff

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Paul Elliott, Aussie Team Member

About me

If you're looking for the right home loan, you're in the right place. Your Aussie Cardiff store is just across from Woolworths Shopping Centre on Main Road Cardiff where we help locals and non-locals alike. I am an experienced MFAA professionally accredited Aussie Broker which means you are dealing with a reputable mortgage professional who will strive to get you the best outcome. At Aussie Cardiff we want our relationship with you to continue past the first transaction and I understand the only way to have you return to me is to continually offer superior lending placement, products and services. Is your Bank on your side? As your Broker I deal in all types of residential lending, catering to investors, movers, renovators, first home buyers, refinancing and debt consolidation. I pride myself on understanding you and your unique financial circumstance so I can take the hassle out of finding you the solution best suited to your circumstances, taking care of the entire process so you can enjoy your lifestyle and concentrate on reaching your goals. What are the costs to you? Absolutely zero. As the lender pays me you get the entire service at no additional cost. As opposed to going direct to a lender, choosing me to deliver your solution means that the process is: Easy - I do all the hard work for you Quick - Compare hundreds of home loans in just minutes Free - No charge for my service Comprehensive - Compare 21 lenders including Aussie & major banks Smart - Get access to property intelligence Detailed - Look at all the features of a loan, not just the rate Personal - Get a service fully personalised to your needs Professional - I am fully trained and accredited So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. And don't forget, my service is at no cost to you! Get in touch today by phone or by email so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. Follow me on Facebook

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Birmingham Gardens 2287
  • Cardiff 2285
  • Cardiff Heights 2285
  • Cardiff South 2285
  • Elermore Vale 2287
  • Glendale 2285
  • Lambton 2299
  • Macquarie Hills 2285

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61434179882

Email: paul.elliott@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61434179882

Email: paul.elliott@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We honestly cannot thankyou enough for the time, help and care you have shown us. You have made refinancing our mortgage very smooth and easy transition for us, with what seemed like a very daunting process. You were always available for help and to answer my silly questions. We are over the moon with what you could do for us and so Happy we went with Aussie. Thanks, Paul.

Brooke Berrigan

Paul has been amazing from start to finish with my home loan application, from the pre-approval process right up to getting the keys to my home. Paul organises everything on your behalf and steps you through the process so there is very little to do yourself, taking the stress out of getting home loan approvals and purchase contracts sorted. I would strongly recommend Paul for all broker services.

Jackson Prater

Paul has been unbelievable. From start to finish, the whole process was made so much easier by Paul. His explanations, patience and communication had been extremely helpful and professional. Paul is the man you want to use!

Lee Brown

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.