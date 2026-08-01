Paul Elliott

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Birmingham Gardens 2287
- Cardiff 2285
- Cardiff Heights 2285
- Cardiff South 2285
- Elermore Vale 2287
- Glendale 2285
- Lambton 2299
- Macquarie Hills 2285
Monday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We honestly cannot thankyou enough for the time, help and care you have shown us. You have made refinancing our mortgage very smooth and easy transition for us, with what seemed like a very daunting process. You were always available for help and to answer my silly questions. We are over the moon with what you could do for us and so Happy we went with Aussie. Thanks, Paul.
Brooke Berrigan
Paul has been amazing from start to finish with my home loan application, from the pre-approval process right up to getting the keys to my home. Paul organises everything on your behalf and steps you through the process so there is very little to do yourself, taking the stress out of getting home loan approvals and purchase contracts sorted. I would strongly recommend Paul for all broker services.
Jackson Prater
Paul has been unbelievable. From start to finish, the whole process was made so much easier by Paul. His explanations, patience and communication had been extremely helpful and professional. Paul is the man you want to use!
Lee Brown