Paul Filing

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Joondalup

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Paul Filing, Aussie Team Member

About me

Sick of getting the run around from the banks? At Aussie we LISTEN to your needs. I am offering a service that is convenient, costs you nothing and most importantly, is tailored to meet YOUR personal needs. I will help you find the right loan for you from the thousands of loans we have on our panel of lenders. For friendly advice, please give Paul Filing and his team a call on 9301 2799 or Email paul.filing@eaussie.com.au We explain the whole loan application process in simple, easy to understand language. We track the loan from start to finish and keep you advised of events every step of the way. Let us do the running around and take the worry out of your loan application. Together we can work out the right way to structure your loan and find the right loan for you. Phone- 9301 2799 Mobile-0418 952 328 Email- paul.filing@eaussie.com.au

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Banksia Grove 6031
  • Hocking 6065
  • Joondalup 6027
  • Sinagra 6065
  • Tapping 6065
  • Wanneroo 6065

Let's talk

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Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418952328

Email: paul.filing@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418952328

Email: paul.filing@aussie.com.au

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ANZ
Aussie
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CBA
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ING
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