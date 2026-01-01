Paul Mullenger

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Croydon

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Paul Mullenger, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Paul Mullenger and I am the Franchise Principal of Aussie Croydon. During my many years in the finance industry, I have enjoyed assisting my many clients through the process of finding the right home loan to best suit their needs. I understand that at times, home finance can be stressful and confusing and it can be quite difficult finding the right lender to match your circumstances. With Aussie's software and my wealth of knowledge I can guide you through the process of home finance with minimum fuss. Let me take the hassle out of speaking with the different lenders for you. When you deal with me, not only are you working with an experienced mortgage broker, you are also dealing with our customer service focused team at Aussie Croydon who are eager to assist. Please feel free to contact me at any time to make an appointment to discuss your needs.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Boronia 3155
  • Croydon 3136

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418575415

Email: paul.mullenger@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418575415

Email: paul.mullenger@aussie.com.au

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