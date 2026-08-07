Paul Senior

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Paul Senior, Aussie Team Member

About me

Paul Senior is an Aussie Mortgage Broker with 10 years of mortgage broking experience, helping first-home buyers, refinancers and property investors make confident, informed property decisions.

Paul’s value proposition is simple: he makes the home loan process clearer, easier and less overwhelming. Rather than leaving you to guess what you can afford, which lender may suit your situation, or what steps to take next, Paul gives you straight-talking guidance, practical education and a clear pathway from first conversation through to settlement.

For first-home buyers, Paul helps demystify the process by walking you through deposit options, genuine savings, borrowing capacity, pre-approval, government schemes, lender requirements, property due diligence and settlement timelines. His focus is on helping you avoid costly mistakes, understand your options and move forward with confidence.

With access to 25+ leading lenders through Aussie, Paul can compare options and help structure your application around your goals, budget and long-term property plans. His approach is built on honesty, integrity and timely solutions, so you feel supported at every step rather than left to work it out alone.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Phone: +61409708071

Email: paul.senior@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61409708071

Email: paul.senior@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.