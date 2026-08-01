Paul Walling

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
As young 20 something year old first home buyers we were very new to the whole complicated process that is buying a home. Our broker Paul made it very simple for us to understand and could always explain whatever we couldn't wrap our heads around, especially all the number crunching that is involved! With a young family Paul would always meet up at a location easy and convenient to us. Paul would always return our phone calls so quickly no matter how big or small the issue. Paul did so much more than we expected was even part of his job and we always had peace of mind throughout the entire process. We ended up with a great rate through St George bank and have been living in our home on the central coast for 2 years now. We would not be where we are today if it wasn't for Paul's confidence, strong support and guidance. I recommend Paul and Aussie to everyone now because of all our positive experience.
Nikki D
Our broker Paul was amazing for our last 2 applications. He worked very hard to get us our dream home. It's a very stressful process and although there is a lot going on behind the scenes, Paul is cool, calm and collected and puts your mind at ease. Would recommend him to so many others and have given his details to friends and family looking to buy.
Kristen M
Three years ago at the age of 44 I took the biggest gamble of my life. I backed myself to follow my dream, to leave the IT industry and with no experience, open my own craft brewery and tap-room in Sydney. I'd found an inner-city derelict warehouse that I thought would make a great premises. With only enough money for a deposit, I signed a lease without knowing how I'd finance the fit out and purchase brewery equipment. I had some equity in my workman's cottage home which my new partner was interested to jointly own. As an IT contractor I had irregular income which would become even more irregular with the new venture. Having worked with Aussie before, I had no hesitation to call Paul Walling, my Aussie Broker. He was quick to understand the situation and pulled out all stops to make a re-financed home loan happen. And the result? The brewery opened in Glebe in 2015 and is now a community hub of award winning craft beer, live music and comedy. I no longer work in IT and am loving the independence my brewery offers. And my beautiful partner? Proud to say she is now my wife, mother of our 9 month old boy Charlie, and all together, we live in that little inner-west cottage.
Steve D