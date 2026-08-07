Paula Hardin

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Liverpool

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Paula Hardin, Aussie Team Member

About me

I've lived and worked in Annandale and the Inner West for over 30 years, so my clients know me personally and benefit from my guidance. As a trusted mortgage broker, I bring a results-driven and supportive approach to helping clients secure the right home loan—whether it's their first home, second property, or investment portfolio.

My mortgage experience is expansive. I started my career in banking, quickly rising to Branch Manager, before launching my own mortgage broking business in the late nineties. Over the past 10 years, I've owned and operated the Annandale Aussie Home Loans Franchise, providing fast, professional, and easy-to-understand advice tailored to each client’s needs. Today, not much has changed—except now, you’ll find me working from my home in Annandale, focused on helping clients navigate their borrowing power and secure the best-fit financing options.

From First Home Owners Grants to home mortgages, refinancing solutions, and SMSF loans, I have the experience, local knowledge, and industry connections to ensure a seamless and stress-free home loan process. Whether you're looking to compare home loan rates, optimise loan structures, or explore government grants, I’m here to help you with personalised mortgage solutions that make sense.

Let’s get you closer to your property and financial goals—get in touch today for a free consultation.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashcroft 2168
  • Hargrave Park 2170
  • Liverpool 2170
  • Liverpool Westfield 2170
  • Warwick Farm 2170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414953917

Email: paula.hardin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61414953917

Email: paula.hardin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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