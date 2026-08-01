Peter Corta

Franchisee Broker - Aussie West End

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Peter Corta, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Peter Corta and I am your local Aussie Mortgage Advisor. I am available to attend your home or work during the day, evening or weekends at a time that suits so we can discuss your mortgage needs. My appointment to you is FREE. I am able to offer hundreds of loans using our unique Toolbox Software. As a fully accredited Mortgage Advisor and Member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I am committed to assisting you find the loan that best suits your needs and to make the whole process as simple as possible. Please call me at anytime to arrange an obligation FREE appointment. 0450 942 816 or email peter.corta @aussie.com.au.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Highgate Hill 4101
  • South Brisbane 4101
  • West End 4101
  • Highgate 4101

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61450942816

Email: peter.corta@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61450942816

Email: peter.corta@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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