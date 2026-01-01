Peter Dixon

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Southport

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Peter Dixon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Peter Dixon, a Mortgage Adviser with Aussie on the Gold Coast. I am available to help you with your home loan needs, day or night at a time suitable to you. I can visit you at your home or work, or meet with you at the Aussie shop at Southport. You can be rest assured that you are in safe hands as I have been in the finance industry for over twenty years. I am a family man with five children and have lived on the Gold Coast for over 30 years. I am also a fully accredited member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and I have a Certificate IV in Financial Services. Using our unique software "Toolbox" which compares hundreds of loans across many different lenders (including the major banks as well as Aussie) I can explain all your options: How much you can borrow? How much you can save? And most importantly, how each loan on our panel compares against the others? This will ensure you get the right loan to suit your circumstances.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Australia Fair 4215
  • Southport 4215
  • Southport Park 4215

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61412736684

Email: peter.dixon@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412736684

Email: peter.dixon@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.