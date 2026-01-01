Peter Fava

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Peter Fava, Aussie Team Member

About me

As one of Aussie's top Senior Mortgage Adviser's in Gippsland, I am qualified in providing you with expert assistance to help find the loan that's right for you. I am a member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and I have a Certificate IV in Financial Services. I have the ability to identify my customers needs and explain all your options, how much you can borrow; how much you can save and most importantly, how each loan on our panel compares against the others assuring you get the right loan to suit your circumstances which could save you thousands of dollars and years off your home loan!

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61403346455

Email: peter.fava@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61403346455

Email: peter.fava@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.