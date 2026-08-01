Peter Feszczak

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Peter Feszczak, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 22 years of experience as a mortgage broker with Aussie, this is the longest job I've ever held, which I consider is a personal achievement. I've had various occupations over my life, and being a mortgage Broker is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding jobs I’ve ever done. Not only being able to help people achieve a part of their life dreams, but also sharing in the ups and downs towards those goals. Several of my customers have become my friends too. I hope to be able to assist and help many more customers and friends.

What some of my customers are saying about me: 

Peter has been Amazing since day 1, I would highly recommend him as your Broker. He is very thorough and has kept in touch with us to see if he can assist in any way, even though it has been 4 years. Thank you Peter you are Amazing. S Sanderson Dec 2024

Peter was very professional and helpful in assisting us find the best deal on a home loan, making the process much easier and stress free, for us. C. Russell Dec 2024

We have used Peter on many occasions now over the last 20 years, and we are absolutely delighted with his service. He has proven himself to us to be honest, reliable and understanding to our financial needs. We have never had an issue that he couldn't sort out. His dedication and tenacity have made him the best mortgage broker in the state. We will certainly be using Peters skills and expertise in the future as our financial needs change. We couldn't recommend Peter enough. Thanks. Ben & Vanessa. July 2025.

Peter not only provides excellent service in securing a home loan with competitive rates, but he also stays in touch afterward to understand your ongoing needs. He is always attentive and responds promptly, making the entire process seamless. Peter truly makes our lives easier and better. Thanks, Peter! Frak C Apr 2025

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 9:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 9:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 10:30 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM-4:00 PM

Phone: +61433141141

Email: peter.feszczak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61433141141

Email: peter.feszczak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Fez, Firstly you have always been upfront with what you get out of the transaction (you aren't a charity after all) and secondly you always act in our best interest which is why we chose to go through you for the first ANZ loan rather than directly with ANZ.

A&G. Inglewood, WA

All we can say is the highest praise, assistance, and service BEYOND OUTSTANDING we had from Aussie Wembley's Peter Fez. We cannot thank Peter enough for his assistance. We are a couple over 73 and 65, and Peter got us a loan from ANZ Bank where other banks wouldn't look as us. Our thanks again Peter Fez.

C&A. Kingsley, WA

The Fez is highly professional and knowledgeable. He has helped us get into our first and second home, and now assisting us to get a better mortgage. Couldn?t recommend him highly enough.

D&J. Piara Waters, WA

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