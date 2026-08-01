About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Dolans Bay 2229
- Lilli Pilli 2229
- Port Hacking 2229
- Taren Point 2229
- Caringbah 2229
- Caringbah South 2229
Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I have been using the services of Peter and his team for 15 years now. My first loan was arranged through Peter and every refinance and subsequent purchase has been handled through the team professionally and in a timely manner. Their service goes beyond arranging finance though, every question or proposed scenario is given careful thought and consideration, no matter how far fetched. I can't recommend Peter and his team highly enough.
Scott W.
I have been a customer of Aussie Home Loans Kingsway for 7 years. Peter and his staff have assisted me secure a number of loans over the years. They are very helpful and reassuring and their customer services is fantastic. They make the process less stressful and are very supportive. They also assisted my son purchase his home at the age of 20 and bent over backwards to facilitate the process. They have a family approach in that they are very personable, obliging and caring , would not go any where else.
Michelle B
We recently completed a development at Caringbah. Peter Kiss and his team were extremely helpful and friendly from inception all the way through to settlement. The team helped navigate our way through the murky waters of the banking system and went way above and beyond our expectations. Peter always kept us informed of where we were at in the process and we never had difficulty contacting Aussie when necessary. I highly recommend Aussie Kingsway.
David M