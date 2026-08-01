Peter Kiss

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Caringbah

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Peter Kiss, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for taking the time to read my personal profile. I have thoroughly enjoyed working as a mortgage broker with Aussie for 15 years (since 2004). For the last 11 of those years I have been the owner and operator of an Aussie Store located in Caringbah, NSW 2229 where I lead a team of brokers and customer service staff serving the property finance needs of Sutherland Shire locals and my many referred customers from throughout the Sydney metropolitan area and beyond. My 15 years of mortgage broking experience is complemented by over 33 years of buying, selling and owning homes and investment properties in the Shire, Inner City and Eastern Suburbs. My greatest satisfaction comes from helping my customers achieve their property-related goals by working very diligently and professionally in understanding their requirements and then applying my experience to find a suitable mortgage solution for them.  With Aussie, I can search from thousands of home loan options to find the one that satisfies my customers? requirements. I lead my team by example to deliver the same high-level of customer service & satisfaction in assisting home, investment & commercial property buyers, home upgraders and refinancers. Aussie Caringbah is located at a prominent, easy to find ground-level office at the big intersection of Kingsway & Port Hacking Road South in Caringbah with ample free parking less than a 1-minute walk away.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Dolans Bay 2229
  • Lilli Pilli 2229
  • Port Hacking 2229
  • Taren Point 2229
  • Caringbah 2229
  • Caringbah South 2229

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418675000

Email: peter.kiss@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61418675000

Email: peter.kiss@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

I have been using the services of Peter and his team for 15 years now. My first loan was arranged through Peter and every refinance and subsequent purchase has been handled through the team professionally and in a timely manner. Their service goes beyond arranging finance though, every question or proposed scenario is given careful thought and consideration, no matter how far fetched. I can't recommend Peter and his team highly enough.

Scott W.

I have been a customer of Aussie Home Loans Kingsway for 7 years. Peter and his staff have assisted me secure a number of loans over the years. They are very helpful and reassuring and their customer services is fantastic. They make the process less stressful and are very supportive. They also assisted my son purchase his home at the age of 20 and bent over backwards to facilitate the process. They have a family approach in that they are very personable, obliging and caring , would not go any where else.

Michelle B

We recently completed a development at Caringbah. Peter Kiss and his team were extremely helpful and friendly from inception all the way through to settlement. The team helped navigate our way through the murky waters of the banking system and went way above and beyond our expectations. Peter always kept us informed of where we were at in the process and we never had difficulty contacting Aussie when necessary. I highly recommend Aussie Kingsway.

David M

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