Peter Newman

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Northcote

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Peter Newman, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Peter Newman and I am one of the Franchise Principals at Aussie Northcote. During my many years in the finance industry, both in Banking and Mortgage Broking I have enjoyed assisting my customers through the process of finding the right home loan to best suit their needs. I understand that at times home finance can be stressful and confusing and it can be quite difficult finding the right lender to match your circumstances. With Aussie Northcote?s software package and my wealth of knowledge I can guide you through the process of home finance with minimum of fuss. Let me take the hassle out of speaking with the different lenders for you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Northcote 3070

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61422222657

    Email: peter.newman@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61422222657

    Email: peter.newman@aussie.com.au

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