Peter Sykes

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Belmont

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Peter Sykes, Aussie Team Member

About me

Since entering the finance and residential housing industries in 1994, Peter has gained respect for his dedication and expertise, establishing strong and lasting client relationships.

Peter joined Aussie as a Mobile Broker in 2006, drawn to the Geelong Region. After a nine-year Franchise Partnership that ended in 2023, he became the sole Franchisee of Aussie Belmont in Victoria.

When questioned about retirement, Peter always replies, “Why? I enjoy this too much, which is why I’m still here.”

Peter’s dedication to exceeding client expectations often concludes with him saying, “I’ll see you down the line,” at the loan settlement. Typically, when clients move to their next phase, their experienced Mortgage Broker is there to support them.

“Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less.”

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Belmont 3216
  • Highton 3216
  • Wandana Heights 3216
  • Waurn Ponds 3216

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61425728132

Email: peter.sykes@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61425728132

Email: peter.sykes@aussie.com.au

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