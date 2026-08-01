Peter Warcaba

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bendigo

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Peter Warcaba, Aussie Team Member

About me

Peter Warcaba is the Franchisee Broker at Aussie Bendigo and brings over 25 years of home lending expertise to the Greater Bendigo region. Known for his depth of knowledge and strong industry connections, Peter works with a wide panel of lenders to deliver practical and cost-effective solutions for a broad range of clients.

Among many, his areas of expertise include:

·       First home buyers and repeat purchasers

·       Refinancing and loan restructuring

·       Investment and portfolio lending

·       Complex and commercial lending scenarios

·       Clients with non-standard lending situations

Based in Strathfieldsaye with his family, He values the community he serves and is dedicated to providing trusted guidance that stands the test of time.

As part of the Aussie Find, Buy & Own strategy, I can also connect clients with:

·       Aussie Buyers Agent – expert help to search, evaluate, negotiate, and secure the right property

·       Aussie Conveyancing – professional legal transfer services, seamlessly coordinated

·       Seller Assist – we connect you with a trusted local real estate agent when it's time to sell

·       Insurance options – home & contents, life, and income protection, all in one place

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Wilsons Hill 3515
  • Sandhurst East 3550
  • Laanecoorie 3463
  • Kennington 3550
  • Sutton Grange 3448
  • Sebastian 3556
  • Serpentine 3517
  • Newbridge 3551

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421354551

Email: peter.warcaba@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421354551

Email: peter.warcaba@aussie.com.au

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